Michael Cohen, the longtime personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, negotiated a $1.6 million payment to a former Playboy model who said a Republican National Committee official got her pregnant, according to a new report.

Cohen handled the settlement to the woman for Elliot Broidy, a venture-capitalist who serves as a deputy finance chairman for the RNC, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The payment bars the woman, who is based in Los Angeles, from speaking about her relationship with Broidy. The money will be paid to her in quarterly installments and the first installment was due on Dec. 1, the Journal reported.

“I acknowledge I had a consensual relationship with a Playboy Playmate,” Broidy said in a statement. “At the end of our relationship, this woman shared with me that she was pregnant. She alone decided that she did not want to continue with the pregnancy and I offered to help her financially during this difficult period. We have not spoken since that time.”

Broidy said he hired Cohen to handle the matter after being contacted by the woman’s attorney, Keith Davidson. The report puts further scrutiny on Cohen, who had his home, office and a hotel room raided by FBI agents this week. The raids were reported to be connected to payments made by Cohen to Stormy Daniels, a porn star who claims to have had a consensual affair with Trump in 2006.

Cohen also serves as national deputy chairman of the Republican National Committee, while the finance chairman is former casino magnate Steve Wynn, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.