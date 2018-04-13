With wedding bells nearing, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just announced their official photographer for their May 19 nuptials. The Kensington Palace Twitter account announced Friday morning that Alexi Lubomirski will photograph Harry and Meghan at Windsor Castle after their ceremony at St. George’s Chapel.

Lubomirski’s work may already look familiar to those closely following the royal wedding plans because he also shot their engagement photos at Frogmore House. Other celebrity photo subjects include Reese Witherspoon, Lupita Nyong’o and Ewan McGregor.

As the caption of an Instagram post showing Kensington Palace’s press release, Lubomirski said he “could not be more thrilled or honoured to photograph this historic occasion.”

Lubomirski has more links with Harry and Meghan, however, than just being their official wedding photographer. According to People, Lubomirski spent many years of his childhood in Botswana, which is where Harry and Meghan celebrated her birthday.