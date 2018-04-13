Heinz New 'Mayochup' Sauce Incites Total Condiment Mayhem

Is 2018 shaping up to be the year of the condiment controversy?

First, there was the great debate over sliced ketchup. Now, Heinz Mayochup is sending the Internet into a sauce spiral.

After Heinz’ official Twitter account shared a poll on Wednesday asking tweeters to vote on whether the ketchup-mayonnaise combination should be released in the U.S., sauce lovers and haters alike took to social media to make their opinions heard.

“Want #mayochup in stores?” Heinz wrote. “500,000 votes for ‘yes’ and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans.”

However, some detractors were quick to argue that this condiment hybrid already exists, citing both Russian and Thousand Island dressing as well as fry sauce as examples.

“We may have different names for her (Mayo-Ketchup, Salsa Golf, Fry Sauce, Salsa Rosada), but we all pray to the same sauce,” tweeted comedian Gabe Gonzalez. “This blasphemy from Heinz will not stand.”

Others were simply put off by the idea as a whole. “Y’all need to stop right now,” wrote one Twitter user in reply.

See a selection of other reactions below.