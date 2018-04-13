Balenciaga Is Trolling Everyone With a $755 'Plastic Bin' Shirt

If you want to blend in with a plastic garbage bag, it’s going to cost you.

The luxury fashion house Balenciaga is back at it again with a generous helping of irony. This time the French couture house is offering savvy shoppers a bottle green “plastic bin” shirt for a cool $755.

It may be a sharply tailored collared piece that you can’t yourself make at home, but the material –used to make plastic bags – is still reminiscent of garbage for some. It’s 100% polyethylene and, according to shopping sites, made with shiny, water-repellant fabric. Bonus: It says Balenciaga on it in massive gold letters.

Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, has quite the reputation for stepping into his playful side by riffing on the humble with the label’s designs. Who could forget those pricy Ikea bags? It’s no secret that this guy loves to upsell on plastic. This piece made its shiny debut at Paris Fashion Week last year, so few people should be shocked. But now that it’s up for grabs online with the hefty price tag, people can’t help but remark on the zany idea.

As for how to launder it or what to wear underneath, that’s anyone’s guess. But at least you wouldn’t need a lobster bib on top of it. That is, if you could ever afford to dine out again.