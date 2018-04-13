Stephen Colbert Expertly Sings Frank Sinatra's 'My Way.' Trump Style.

By Megan McCluskey
10:36 AM EDT

Stephen Colbert put a new spin on an old Frank Sinatra classic to match what is reportedly the current state of affairs at the White House.

In the wake of a raging fire tearing through Trump Tower, the FBI raiding the office and hotel room of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen and Trump tweeting about a possible attack on Syria as retaliation for last weekend’s suspected chemical weapons attack, the Late Show host attempted to sum up the chaotic week by remixing “My Way” from Trump’s point of view.

“Regrets, hey, what are those? I barrel forth without reflection. I do what I want to do,” Colbert crooned during the opening monologue of Thursday’s show. “For what is a man, what does he tweet, starting a war from his toilet seat. To scream the things he truly feels between rounds of golf and Happy Meals.”

Watch the full clip below.

