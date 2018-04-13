President Donald Trump lashed out at James Comey on Friday – just as details from the fired FBI director’s new book began to emerge. In A Higher Loyalty, Comey likens Trump to a “mafia boss” who is “unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values.”

In a pair of tweets Trump called Comey – who served under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama – a “slime ball” and a “proven leaker & liar.”

“Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH,” Trump tweeted.

Trump also brought up Comey’s handling of 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s email once again, adding that “it was [his] great honor to fire James Comey.”

“He is a weak and untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst ‘botch jobs’ of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!” Trump said over a pair of tweets.

A Higher Loyalty, from Flatiron Books, comes out Tuesday.