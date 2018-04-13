Dramatic footage shows a group of rescue workers running from a monster avalanche in the ski resort of Tignes in France Tuesday afternoon.

The workers can be heard casually chatting in French, having cleared a path from an earlier avalanche. All of a sudden, they are taken by surprise by a cascade of heavy snow down the mountainside and forced to run for their lives.

Video circulating on social media shows the workers, donning hi-vis jackets, running away from the tumbling snow as it hurtles over a transit tunnel and rapidly scatters across the main road. Fortunately no one was injured in the incident, ABC reports.

In February 2017, four French snowboarders, including two teenage boys, were killed by an avalanche in Tignes. The group had been walking off-piste when the 400-meter-wide avalanche hit, the BBC reported at the time. It appeared to have been set off by a group of skiers higher up mountain.

Earlier this month, three Spanish skiers were killed in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps, and two others were taken to a hospital with light injuries.