A Texas Woman Has Been Imprisoned After Her Newborn Baby Was Found Covered With Ants

By Associated Press
10:36 PM EDT

(HOUSTON) — A 22-year-old suburban Houston woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for abandoning her newborn daughter in an apartment complex flower bed where the child was found covered with ants.

State District Judge Katherine Cabaniss Parsley sentenced Sidney Woytasczyk (WOY’-tah-chik) after the Spring woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of child abandonment. Woytasczyk was arrested after investigators last August followed a trail of blood to her apartment in the north Houston suburb where she’d given birth hours earlier.

Another resident had discovered the baby who authorities believed was in the dirt for about six hours.

Deputies said the woman told investigators she didn’t know she was pregnant and feared the baby would come between her and the father. The father was not charged in the case.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE