President Trump Is Convening a Task Force to Study the U.S. Postal System
A worker sorts mail into trays at the United States Postal Service (USPS) Suburban processing and distribution center in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Dec. 19, 2017.
Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Jill Colvin / AP
10:26 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order establishing a task force to study the United States Postal System.

Trump says in the order that the USPS is on “an unsustainable financial path” and “must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout.”

The task force will be assigned to study such factors as pricing in the package delivery market. It will have 120 days to submit a report with its recommendations.

The order does not specifically mention online shopping giant Amazon. But Trump has been railing against the company and its owner Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

Trump has tweeted wrongly that “Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon” and has promised, “this will be changed.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE