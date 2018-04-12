Oklahoma Teachers' Union Calls For End to Strike

(OKLAHOMA CITY) — The head of Oklahoma’s largest teachers union is calling for an end to a teacher walkout that has shuttered schools for nine days after Republican leaders said they will not provide any more new revenue for public schools.

Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest said Thursday it is time for teachers to shift their focus to electing pro-education candidates to the Legislature.

Priest made the comments to reporters Thursday after teachers and their supporters marched on the Capitol for a second consecutive week.

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a series of tax hikes to fund a $6,100 average teacher pay raise and more funding for schools, but teachers walked out anyway.

Public schools in Oklahoma’s two largest cities will remain closed another day despite plans to end a strike by teachers seeking more classroom funding.

Oklahoma City and Tulsa schools said Thursday they will remain closed on Friday, the end of the second week of a statewide walkout by teachers who marched on the state Capitol. Many smaller districts also plan to remain closed on Friday though others have already resumed classes.