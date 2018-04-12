President Trump Says He Supports 'Cooperative' Approach to Mueller Investigation

President Donald Trump took to Twitter again on Thursday to say he agrees with the White House’s “historically cooperative” approach to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“I have agreed with the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (Unlike the Clintons!). I have full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process,” Trump said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

Trump’s tweet follows a report by the Washington Post that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is weighing in and advising the White House to stop cooperating with the Muller investigation. On Monday, FBI agents raided the office of Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, leading to several angry tweets from Trump this week amid reports that the President is furious about what he has repeatedly described as a “witch hunt.”

Monday’s raid was reportedly related to alleged payments made by Cohen to pornographic film actor Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had a consensual affair with Trump in 2006.

While the White House has said Trump believes he has the power to fire Mueller, the President has also denied reports that he wants to fire him.

“If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him,” Trump said in a tweet early Thursday morning, refuting a new New York Times report that in December, the President sought to shut down Mueller’s investigation.