You Can Now Get Those Trendy ‘Bleeding’ Veggie Burgers at White Castle

White Castle is stepping into the plant-based meat game by debuting a new slider from Impossible Foods.

The Impossible Slider will be available at 140 White Castle locations in New York, New Jersey and the Chicago area starting Thursday, according to a press release. The new White Castle burger, a plant-based slider, will come topped with smoked cheddar cheese, onions, pickles. It costs $1.99 individually and can also be ordered as part of White Castle’s combo meals.

Impossible Foods

Impossible Food’s plant-based meat is made from potato protein, coconut oil and wheat protein. It gets the characteristic texture and bloody look of meat through the ingredient heme.

The move to make its burgers available as sliders at White Castle marks Impossible Foods’ first significant dive into the fast-food world as it tries to win over burger fans.

“We look forward to working closely with White Castle, and together learning how to popularize plant-based meat with mainstream burger lovers,” Impossible Foods CEO Patrick O. Brown said.