California Deploys 400 National Guard Troops at Trump's Request, But Not to Enforce Immigration Rules

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) — California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump’s request, but not all will head to the U.S.-Mexico border and none will enforce federal immigration enforcement.

A letter sent Wednesday to the Trump administration by Brown says the California troops will focus on combating transnational drug crime, firearms smuggling and human trafficking.

The Democrat says the California troops will not help build a wall or “detain people escaping violence and seeking a better life.”

Trump wants up to 4,000 troops sent to the border to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Brown says the California Guard members may be deployed at the border, the coast and elsewhere statewide.

Brown’s office says the deployment will happen pending review and approval by the federal government.