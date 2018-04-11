Reporter Falls Into a Pool on Live TV While Interviewing British Swim Team

A BBC reporter preparing to interview the swimmers representing England at Australia’s Commonwealth Games ended up falling into a pool on live TV.

When BBC Breakfast‘s Mike Bushell stepped into a swimming pool on Wednesday’s episode of the morning show, he apparently didn’t realize the surface he was standing on was merely a ledge.

“I’m going to be very careful because I’ve got this sound pack on,” the presenter said as he turned toward British swim team members Sarah Vasey, Adam Peaty, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, Ben Proud and James Guy.

However, as soon as he took another step, Bushell found himself neck-deep in the water, causing his microphone to fritz out and the swimmers to burst into laugher.

“I didn’t see the step,” he exclaimed. “Sorry about that. Well, that’s given you all a good laugh… just look before you get in a swimming pool in the future.”

