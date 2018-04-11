The Walmart Yodeling Kid Performed on Ellen and Melted Hearts All Over Again

Mason Ramsey of Golconda, Illinois, perhaps best known as the “Walmart yodeling kid,” is having a great spring. Not only did a video of him yodeling Hank Williams Sr.’s “Lovesick Blues” in a Walmart promptly go viral online, turning him into an overnight sensation, but he even got Ellen DeGeneres’s attention.

On Tuesday, the internet’s favorite yodeling kid flew out for an appearance on The Ellen Show, reprising his performance of the country tune in his now-signature yodeling warble and sharing some tidbits about his daily life and aspirations.

In his chat with DeGeneres, 10-year-old Mason noted that this was his first time on an airplane. He also got to ride in the back of a limo and taste sparkling water, his first go-round with that beverage as well. But it doesn’t seem like his brush with Hollywood is changing him much.

“I’m a country boy,” he explained to DeGeneres. His dream is to someday sing at Nashville’s famous Grand Ole Opry theater. To get there, he’s been practicing by performing yodeling at his local Walmart, which he chose as his public venue because it’s “the only store we’ve got.” It’s his normal stomping grounds; apparently he’s yodeled there somewhere around “50,000 times.”As for his future? “I’m gonna save up all that money, and I’m gonna go to college, and I’m gonna move to Florida, and I’m gonna work my way up in a motor home,” he outlined for DeGeneres.

Ramsey’s singing has hit a nerve: Streams of the song “Lovesick Blues” are up nearly 2,500% on Spotify since his video went viral, and the classic country tune continues to climb Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart, which is currently topped by new releases from Cardi B and The Weeknd.