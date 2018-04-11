House Speaker Paul Ryan Isn't Running for Re-Election

House Speaker Paul Ryan has told people close to him that he will not seek reelection this year, a source familiar with Ryan’s thinking tells TIME.

The Wisconsin Republican, who was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1998, is strongly considering leaving both his seat and the most powerful position in the House of Representatives up for grabs in the November 2018 midterm elections.

The source cautioned that Ryan’s decision wasn’t final and that he may reconsider.

Axios first reported the news.

Ryan, 48, is the latest of numerous senior Republicans who are retiring from Congress rather than face stiff opposition from what many pundits expect to be a wave election for Democrats. Politico reports that Ryan intends to serve out the rest of his term, which ends in January 2019.

Ryan has served as House Speaker since October 2015, when he was elected to succeed John Boehner after Boehner resigned in the middle of his term. In 2012, Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney picked Ryan as his vice presidential running mate.

The news was immediately greeted with glee from the Democratic Party. “Speaker Ryan sees what is coming in November,” said Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Tyler Law. “Stay tuned for more retirements as Republicans increasingly realize that their midterm prospects are doomed.”