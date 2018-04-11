House Speaker Paul Ryan Isn't Running for Re-Election

House Speaker Paul Ryan has decided not to seek reelection this year, leaving both his seat and possibly the most powerful position in the House of Representatives up for grabs.

“This morning Speaker Ryan shared with his colleagues that this will be his last year as a member of the House,” Brendan Buck, counselor to the Speaker, said in a statement. “He will serve out his full term, run through the tape, and then retire in January.”

The Wisconsin Republican, who was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1998, is the latest senior Republican to retire from Congress rather than face stiff opposition from what many expect to be a wave election for Democrats.

Axios first reported the news.

Ryan, 48, has served as House Speaker since October 2015, when he was elected to succeed John Boehner after Boehner resigned in the middle of his term. In 2012, Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney picked Ryan as his vice presidential running mate.

President Donald Trump tweeted support for Ryan shortly after the announcement, saying: “Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and while he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question. We are with you Paul!”

The news was immediately greeted with glee from the Democratic Party. “Speaker Ryan sees what is coming in November,” said Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Tyler Law. “Stay tuned for more retirements as Republicans increasingly realize that their midterm prospects are doomed.”

Read the full statement from Paul Ryan’s office below: