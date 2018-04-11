More Than 181 People Killed in Algerian Military Plane Crash
By Associated Press
7:25 AM EDT

(ALGIERS, Algeria) — Algerian emergency services say 181 people have been killed in a military plane crash and some survivors have been rescued.

Civil protection agency spokesman Farouk Achour told The Associated Press that the “provisional” death toll from the crash on Wednesday is 181. He said some passengers were “extracted with deep burns caused by the fuselage catching fire.”

He said more than 300 emergency workers are working at the scene. Algerian TV network Ennahar published images of body bags lined up in a field after the crash.

The crash occurred soon after takeoff from the Boufarik air base southwest of the capital Algiers.

Algerian state news agency said the Soviet-designed Il-76 plane was headed for Bechar in southwest Algeria.

Boufarik is located in northern Algeria some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital, Algiers.

