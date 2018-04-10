T.J. Miller Charged With Falsely Claiming a Bomb Was on a Train
Actor TJ Miller attends Build to discuss their new movie "The Emoji Movie" at Build Studio on July 19, 2017 in New York City.
Jim Spellman—WireImage
By Associated Press
1:54 PM EDT

(NEW HAVEN, Conn.) — Actor T.J. Miller has been charged with calling 911 to falsely claim that a woman on the same train as him had a bomb in her luggage.

Federal prosecutors in Connecticut say Miller was released on $100,000 bond after an initial appearance in federal court in New Haven on Tuesday.

The former “Silicon Valley” actor and comedian was arrested in New York on Monday.

Prosecutors say Miller called in the false bomb information on March 18 after getting into a verbal confrontation with a woman on a train traveling from Washington D.C. to New York. The train was stopped in Westport, Connecticut, where it was searched. No explosives were found.

The public defender who represented Miller on Tuesday did not return a call for comment.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE