Janelle Monáe Just Made a New Girl Power Anthem and Video With Grimes

Janelle Monáe is not playing around with her commitment to feminism through her music. On her new song “Pynk,” featuring cult favorite indie pop artist Grimes, the Grammy-nominated creator finds a dreamy, future-pop vibe that’s both danceable and sweetly haunting.

The video was directed by Emma Westenberg and features a cast of dancers in addition to Grimes that includes actress Tessa Thompson. “PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self love. sexuality. and p-ssy power!” the video description declares. “PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere… PYNK is where the future is born….”

Against a sun-drenched desert setting, Monáe and her squad of fashionable women celebrate their femininity with sharp dance sequences, cheeky slogan clothing and neon lights. It’s a rich visual of pink lipstick, pink costumes and pink-themed parties, naturally. “Pink is where all of it starts, crazy,” she sings lightly during the chorus.

“Pynk” follows her February releases “Make Me Feel” and “Django Jane,” both of which also put forward memorable storylines and videos about fluid sexuality and empowerment. The three tracks are off upcoming album and video project Dirty Computer, which will be out April 27.

Monáe has been a constant and vocal advocate for women in music and across industries, standing up at the Grammy’s to support the Time’s Up movement in a powerful speech.