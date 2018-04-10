A Quiet Place Has Viewers Stressing Out Over Eating Movie Snacks

In John Krasinski’s new movie A Quiet Place, any sound can get you horrifically killed by Demogorgon-esque monsters who hunt by hearing. So it’s no surprise that some watching the horror flick can’t help but be self-conscious about their noisy movie snacks.

A Quiet Place — which raked in a whopping $50 million over the weekend — stars Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt as a married couple attempting to keep their children safe in a post-apocalyptic landscape swarming with the aforementioned beasts. The characters are silent for nearly the entire film, making for a moviegoing experience that is on the quieter side.

Of course, this also means that any theater noise is much more audible than normal — a surprisingly terrifying aspect of the story.

“The most horrific part of A Quiet Place is when you realize the movie is silent and you’re about to hear every crunch of popcorn, slurp of Diet Coke, and stifled burp in the entire theater for the next hour and a half,” explained one Twitter user after seeing the movie.

See some more horrified snacking reactions below.