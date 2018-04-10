Cardi B Described Her Prom by Making Faces and Sounds. Somehow It Made Complete Sense

When Cardi B first appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, the late night funnyman was rendered speechless by Cardi’s gregarious enthusiasm, much to the delight of his fans. On Monday night, however, Cardi returned to The Tonight Show as not just a guest, but as the show’s first co-host.

During her time with Fallon, the Invasion of Privacy rapper proved to be a charming co-host, which might have been most fittingly demonstrated when she helped to interview comedian John Mulaney, which led to an anecdote about her prom that consisted of almost no storytelling and all monosyllabic answers and meaningful looks.

After Mulaney claimed that “no one really enjoys prom,” Cardi emphatically countered by saying that she did, capping off her statement with a loaded “mmmhmmm.” For the next few minutes, Cardi remains tight-lipped, only disclosing that someone procured a limo for her and that she had a good night in it.

While both Fallon and Mulaney begged for more details, Cardi remained mum. Watch her evade their questions above, with the prom discussion starting around the 4-minute mark.