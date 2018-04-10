Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is due to testify before Congress Tuesday, following the controversial and highly publicized Cambridge Analytica data breach.

The first hearing will begin at 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, marking the first time Zuckerberg has testified in front of Congress personally rather than sending a deputy. Zuckerberg will discuss his company’s reported exploitation of users’ personal information to improve targeted advertising. Topics will include how the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica obtained the data of 87 million users, as well as Russia’s attempts to utilize Facebook to disrupt the U.S. presidential elections.

Zuckerberg will appear before a joint hearing of two Senate committees on Tuesday and before a House committee on Wednesday. You can watch Zuckerberg’s testimony live above, once the hearing begins. Zuckerberg’s live testimony will also be streamed on the Judiciary Committee’s website, on CSPAN and broadcast on TV on major news networks.

In prepared testimony released on Monday by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Zuckerberg apologized for the data breach and numerous scandals that have plagued the company in recent months.

“We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake,” he said in the video. “It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

You can also watch Zuckerberg’s testimony live on Wednesday on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s page here.