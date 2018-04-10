Seth Meyers Reveals His Wife Gave Birth in the Lobby of Their Apartment Building

It seems Seth Meyers’ new baby boy shares his dad’s dramatic flair.

The Late Night with Seth Meyers host, 44, revealed during Monday’s show that his wife gave birth to their second son, named Axel Strahl, a day earlier in the lobby of their apartment building.

Meyers began his opening segment by recalling that his first son was nearly born in an Uber two-years prior, before joking, “Move over that story, because that’s so normal compared to what happened yesterday.”

On Sunday, Meyers’ wife Alexi Ashe began having contractions, and Meyers called an Uber. However, Ashe was adamant that the car wouldn’t arrive in time. “My wife just says, ‘I can’t get in that car. I’m going to have the baby right now. The baby is coming,'” Meyers said. He added that he looked at his wife and it was “like someone hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants.” The couple’s doula then confirmed that the baby was coming, and Ashe lay down on the lobby floor.

“I called 911 and over the course of a minute conversation, I said, ‘We’re about to have a baby — we’re having a baby — we had a baby,” Meyers quipped.

The late-night host praised his “incredibly calm” wife and the members of the Fire Department and New York Police Department who showed up soon after the baby was delivered and helped cut the umbilical cord. He also thanked his neighbors for warming towels in their dryers to then wrap the baby with. Meyers appeared to grow emotional on-camera as he praised his wife’s bravery, but laughed it off: “I’m getting choked up thinking about how brave I was.”

Viewers have taken to social media to congratulate the couple on their new baby boy following the dramatic delivery.