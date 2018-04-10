Laura Ingraham returned to Fox News Monday night, hosting her first episode of The Ingraham Angle since a feud with 17-year-old Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg cost her show some of its most prominent advisers.

Ingraham, a conservative commentator on the network, mocked Hogg’s rejection from some colleges on Twitter last month, prompting the Marjory Stoneman Douglas student to publish a list of Ingraham’s advertisers and pressuring them to drop support for her show. Nearly 20 companies did, including Bayer, Hulu, Johnson & Johnson, and Nestle.

Ingraham apologized and took a one week vacation, which she says was pre-planned, amid public backlash.

During the opening monologue of her return episode, Ingraham took aim at what she called “bullies” on the left who “silence” conservative voices, and condemning the FBI’s raid of President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen’s office.

Ingraham said harboring conservative opinions could “get you fired, branded a hater, or, yes, you can get boycotted.” She also tipped a new project on The Ingraham Angle.

Read more: How Parkland Teens Are Leading the Gun Control Conversation

The U.S. is now facing a “crisis” of free speech, Ingraham said, brought on by “a desperate desire to stop debate by branding your opponent unacceptable and driving them from the public square.”

As for Hogg, he may attend a University of California school after all, having been accepted to UC Irvine last week, according to TMZ.