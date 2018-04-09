‘A Disgrace.’ Trump Reacts to FBI’s Raid on His Personal Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Office

President Donald Trump called special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into election meddling “an attack on our country” during a White House meeting with top military advisers Monday.

Offering a critical take on the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the election, Trump called the probe a distraction, and the federal raid on the offices of his personal attorney Michael Cohen “a disgrace.”

Cohen has been under scrutiny over a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who says she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago.

The raid was conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan on Monday morning, and was based at least in part on a referral from the Mueller, according to Cohen’s lawyer, Stephen Ryan. Mueller reports to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The raid creates a new legal headache for Trump even as he and his attorneys weigh whether to agree to an interview with Mueller’s team, which in addition to investigating potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign is also examining whether the president’s actions constitute obstruction of justice.