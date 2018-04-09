Oklahoma Teachers Striking for More Funding to Extend Walkout to a 7th Day
Teachers and demonstrators hold signs during a strike outside the Oklahoma State Capitol building in Oklahoma City, on April 3, 2018.
Scott Heins—Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Associated Press
April 9, 2018

(OKLAHOMA CITY) — Oklahoma’s two largest school districts say they are canceling classes for the seventh consecutive day as a walkout by teachers demanding more funding for public education continues.

Oklahoma City Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, and Tulsa Public Schools said Monday they will remain closed on Tuesday, extending the second week of the statewide teacher walkout.

Many Oklahoma school districts have been shuttered since April 2 when thousands of teachers traveled to the state Capitol demanding that lawmakers appropriate more tax dollars for classroom needs.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation last month granting teacher pay hikes of about $6,100 and providing tens of millions of new dollars for public schools. But many educators say classrooms still need more money.

Educators have not said when their walkout will end.

