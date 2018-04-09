In what might be a wiener dog enthusiast’s greatest dream, over 1,000 dachshunds met up this weekend in Manchester’s Heaton Park for a mass walk to celebrate the charms of the breed and to raise money for two charities.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Mass Dachshund Walk was created by Julie Barbour, who belongs to a group called the North West Dachshund Owners group. The walk brought 1,239 wiener dogs together, making it their largest meet-up yet and benefitted Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD, a charity that supports dogs who need help due to abnormal intervertebral discs as well as the Red Foundation, a charity that offers emergency rescue and fostering services for dachshunds.

As might be expected, a walk featuring over 1,000 sausage dogs tickled plenty of people who took to their social media to share images of the adorable spectacle.