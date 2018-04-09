John Krasinski‘s horror film A Quiet Place garnered plenty of positive reviews from critics this weekend as it raked in $50 million in the second biggest opening weekend of 2018 so far, but it wasn’t just the critics who had glowing praise for the film — Krasinski’s famous friends and fellow celebs had nothing but compliments for the director and actor who stars in the film alongside wife Emily Blunt.

Ryan Reynolds took to his Twitter to share that he had already seen A Quiet Place not once, but twice during its opening week and gave an enthusiastic endorsement of both Krasinski and Blunt, before jokingly asking them to be his new parents.

Chris Pratt also had effusive praise for the couple, going on Instagram to encourage his followers to see the movie, citing that it was “freaking dope.”

Jimmy Kimmel admitted that, while he doesn’t like horror films, he loved A Quiet Place. He also gave a shout out to Blunt’s upcoming role as Mary Poppins.

Elizabeth Banks sent congratulations to Krasinski on the movie’s smashing success during its opening weekend.

A Quiet Place already seems to be a celebrity favorite.