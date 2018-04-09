Monitors Say 14 People Were Killed in a Missile Strike on a Syrian Air Base
Smoke rises following a reported regime surface-to-surface missile strike on a rebel-held area of Daraa, Syria on March 23, 2018.
Mohamad Abazeed—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:18 AM EDT

A Syrian war-monitoring group says 14 people, including Iranians, were killed in a missile attack early in the morning on an air base in central Syria.

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, says most of the 14 killed were either Iranians or members of Iran-backed groups.

Syria’s state-run news agency earlier reported that missiles struck the T4 air base early on Monday. It said the attack left people dead and wounded. Although the agency said it was likely “an American aggression,” U.S. officials said the United States had not launched any airstrikes on Syria.

Al-Manar TV station of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which is fighting in Syria alongside the government forces, described the attack as an “Israeli aggression.”

The Observatory says it wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the attack.

