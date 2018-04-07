(NEW YORK) — Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham is expected back at work Monday following backlash by advertisers upset over her tweet mocking a Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor.

Several companies say they’ll no longer advertise with Ingraham, who was on a one-week vacation that served as a cooling-off period. Ingraham picked up a strong statement of support from her boss and backing from an unexpected source in liberal talk show host Bill Maher late Friday.

Ingraham has apologized for a tweet in which she said 17-year-old high school student David Hogg whined about being rejected by some colleges.

Ingraham’s tweet became a symbol of a debate over how minors active in national gun safety talks should be treated by political opponents.

Hogg has said it’s “time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children.”