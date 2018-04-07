Sean Hannity Says He Will Keep Attacking Jimmy Kimmel Until He Apologizes
Sean Hannity in March 2016
Jim Lo Scalzo—EPA/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
2:34 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity is vowing to continue his attacks on ABC late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel until Kimmel apologizes for a segment in which he joked about the accent of first lady Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia.

The dispute between the television personalities is unusually vitriolic, with Hannity calling Kimmel a “sick, twisted, creepy, perverted weirdo” during his Fox show on Friday.

Kimmel returned fire on Twitter, often in off-color fashion. He says it’s sad that anyone who is “slobbering over” President Donald Trump would call him a pervert. When Trump was the Republican presidential nominee he was heard on tape bragging about fame enabling him to grope women, and he later apologized.

Hannity ran several clips of Kimmel routines he said exposed the comic’s “creepy” past.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE