2 Soldiers Killed in Helicopter Crash at Fort Campbell
An Apache helicopter hovers over the race track during pre race ceremony before the start of the IRL IndyCar Series Meijer Indy 300 on August 1, 2009 at the Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky.
Photo by Robert Laberge—Getty Images
By Lisa Marie Segarra
1:01 PM EDT

Two soldiers were killed during a routine helicopter training Friday night at Fort Campbell, Ky.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the names of the soldiers killed have not yet been released, the Courier Journal reported.

“This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Families during this difficult time,” Brig. Gen. Todd Royar, acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, said in a release.

The crash is the latest in a string of fatal helicopter crashes. Just two days prior to the Kentucky crash, four Marines were killed in a helicopter crash in California.

