Texas Prepares to Deploy National Guard Troops to U.S.-Mexico Border at President Trump's Request
A US border patrol vehicle guards the bank of the Bravo River, the natural border between the cities of El Paso, Texas in the United States and Ciudad Juarez in Mexico, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on April 4, 2018. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered the National Guard to deploy to America's southern border, ratcheting up pressure on Mexico and taking another step in his quest to clamp down on illegal immigration.
HERIKA MARTINEZ—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:44 PM EDT

(AUSTIN, Texas) — The Texas National Guard says it is preparing to deploy to the U.S.-Mexico border in response to a call from President Donald Trump.

The Texas Military Department, the umbrella agency over the Texas’ National Guard branches, said on its Twitter account that it would hold a Friday night news conference on the deployment. Further details were not immediately available.

Trump told reporters Thursday that he wants to send between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard members to the border to help fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

That would be lower than the roughly 6,000 National Guard members that former President George W. Bush sent during another border security operation.

Texas already has 100 Guardsmen deployed as part of an existing state mission at the border.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE