Texas GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold Abruptly Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, arrives for a meeting of House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, . Republicans are ready to ram a $1.5 trillion tax package through Congress, giving President Donald Trump the legislative win he desperately wants Congres Taxes, Washington, USA - 19 Dec 2017
Susan Walsh—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Matthew Daly / AP
5:31 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas has resigned abruptly from Congress, saying it is time for him to “move along and look for new ways to serve.”Farenthold announced in December he would not seek re-election to a fifth term, apologizing for angry outbursts but denying allegations of sexual harassment.

A former aide has said Farenthold subjected her to sexually suggestive comments and behavior and then fired her after she complained.

The allegations against Farenthold first surfaced in 2014, when he was sued by his former communications director, Lauren Greene. The independent Office of Congressional Ethics recommended that the House Ethics Committee dismiss the case, but the allegations were revived after it became public that Farenthold paid an $84,000 settlement using money from a taxpayer-funded account.

