Sponsor Pulls Out of Arkansas Festival Where Live Turkeys Are Dropped From Airplanes
In this Oct. 14, 2017 file photo, a wild turkey is released from a plane flying over Crooked Creek during the 72nd annual Turkey Trot festival in Yellville, Ark.
Andy Shupe—The Northwest Arkansas Democrat/AP
By Associated Press
12:53 PM EDT

(YELLVILLE, Ark.) — The sponsor of a northern Arkansas festival during which live turkeys are dropped from an airplane says it will no longer promote the event.

The Yellville Chamber of Commerce said Friday that while its goal is to promote local businesses, the Turkey Trot festival has become detrimental to them. It’s not yet known whether the event will continue under a different sponsor.

Yellville has held the festival for 72 years, billing the second weekend of October as a homecoming event for the town. The tradition of a “Phantom Pilot” dropping live birds to crowds below began 50 years ago.

Complaints that the turkey drop amounts to animal abuse have grown in recent years. The Federal Aviation Administration has investigated but says it has found no reason to intervene.

