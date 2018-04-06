Russell Crowe Is Selling a Skull, Jockstrap and More at His Divorce Auction

Russell Crowe is selling his personal possessions, including a dead prop horse and a stunt suit from his 2000 movie Gladiator, following his decision to divorce wife Danielle Spencer.

The 53-year-old Oscar-winning actor is holding an auction of nearly three rooms’ worth of his belongings through Sotheby’s Australia, in an auction exhibit he’s calling “The Art of Divorce.” In an interview with Page Six, Sotheby’s Australia Head of Arts and Design, Guy Cairnduff, said Crowe was intimately involved with the design of the auction.

“He basically curated it,” Cairnduff said. “He picked the music. He designed the setup. He was heavily involved.”

Among the eclectic offerings in the auction, like a leather jockstrap from Crowe’s role as a boxer in Cinderella Man and a Mosasaur skull acquired from Leonardo DiCaprio, Crowe is also selling guitars, motorcycles, cars, and fine jewelry.