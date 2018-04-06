5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

After much hype following the breakout success of “Bodak Yellow,” Bronx rapper Cardi B came out swinging on her debut album Invasion of Privacy, out April 6. “I Like It” leans into her Dominican roots, featuring Puerto Rican and Colombian stars Bad Bunny and J. Balvin over a sinuous, layered Latin beat. It’s a party track that packs heat: There’s no doubt Cardi and her crew are having a good time defying expectations and enjoying the finer things in life. (“I do what they say I can’t,” she reminds us proudly.) But the song is also an excellent showcase for Bad Bunny and J. Balvin, who rap nimbly in Spanish, continuing to prove that the Latin takeover of the mainstream music scene is not about to go anywhere.