Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor has arrived at the courthouse. He had been brought out of a New York City police station in handcuffs after a backstage melee that forced the removal of three fights from UFC’s biggest card of the year.

McGregor, looking composed, held his chin up as he walked toward an unmarked police vehicle on Friday morning.

He did not acknowledge a throng of journalists or two onlookers who shouted messages of support.

Video footage appears to show the promotion’s most bankable star throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a Thursday news conference for UFC 223 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

It was not immediately known if McGregor has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.