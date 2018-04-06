UFC Star Conor McGregor Arrives at New York Courthouse After Bus Attack Arrest
Conor Mcgregor is seen leaving the 78th Precinct in Brooklyn on April 6, 2018 in New York City.
Raymond Hall—GC Images/Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:04 PM EDT

Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor has arrived at the courthouse. He had been brought out of a New York City police station in handcuffs after a backstage melee that forced the removal of three fights from UFC’s biggest card of the year.

McGregor, looking composed, held his chin up as he walked toward an unmarked police vehicle on Friday morning.

He did not acknowledge a throng of journalists or two onlookers who shouted messages of support.

Video footage appears to show the promotion’s most bankable star throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a Thursday news conference for UFC 223 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

It was not immediately known if McGregor has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

