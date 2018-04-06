A bobcat’s vicious takedown of a rattlesnake has gone viral after a realtor shared a video of the pair facing off on an Arizona sidewalk.

In footage captured by real estate agent Laura Lucky while she was showing a home in north Scottsdale, the bobcat can be seen repeatedly attempting to control the snake as the reptile lashes out at it.

“The rattlesnake had come up and bit the bobcat on the lip,” Lucky told KSAZ of the moments before she began filming. “The cat flew. It was very surreal.”

The clip shows the two predators sparring for nearly 40 seconds before the bobcat manages to get its mouth around the rattlesnake’s neck and carries it into the desert. However, bobcats are not immune to rattlesnake venom as some old wives’ tales suggest, meaning the feline may have also fallen victim in the ensuing hours.

