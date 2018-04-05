The Internet Can't Stop Cracking Jokes About Donald Trump's Hair Blowing in the Wind

By Raisa Bruner
5:22 PM EDT

An unfortunately-timed photo for President Donald Trump became the latest fodder for jokes on Twitter.

While boarding Air Force One en route from Maryland to West Virginia to discuss tax reform on Thursday, Trump found his windblown hair snapped by photographers and captured on video.

Trump, who famously let late-night host Jimmy Fallon tousle his hair and has long faced jokes about it, may not have been amused, but the photo led Twitter users to crack jokes.

Not everyone found the humor to be in good fun, however.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE