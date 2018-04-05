The Office Fans, Rejoice! There's Still A Chance for a Reboot

The Office has been off the air for nearly five years, but on the TV reboot spectrum, that seems like barely any time at all.

In the wake of the Roseanne revival’s hugely successful premiere, NBC is apparently considering bringing back a variety of its own once-beloved shows. At a recent Hollywood Reporter event, NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt reportedly revealed that fan-favorite sitcoms The Office and 30 Rock are definitely under reboot consideration at the network—whether or not the full original casts would participate.

This is amazing news for fans of the Dunder Mifflin and TGS crews. However, those who were hoping for a Friends or Seinfeld reunion are sure to be disappointed. Greenblatt also stated that there is essentially no chance of returning to Central Perk or Monk’s Café now or ever.

“We can’t just reboot everything,” he explained, citing money as one reason. “The actors want a lot more money than we’re willing to pay them.”