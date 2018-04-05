Military Cancels Training Exercise in Africa After String of Deadly Air Crashes

By Robert Burns / AP
3:09 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. military has cancelled the remainder of a training exercise in the Horn of Africa, and the government of Djibouti has halted U.S. military air operations there, following two U.S. Marine aircraft crashes this week in Djibouti.

Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie says the decision to cancel the remainder of an exercise called Alligator Dagger was “a reasonable precaution” in light of the aviation accidents, which happened separately but within a few hours of each other on Tuesday.

McKenzie said the U.S. and the government of Djibouti jointly decided to suspend all U.S. military flights there. He said he had no other details.

The U.S. conducts sensitive surveillance and counterterrorism air missions out of Djibouti.

The accidents are under investigation.

