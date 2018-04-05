Jay Z Shares the 'Most Beautiful Thing' Blue Ivy Has Ever Said to Him

Jay Z is the next guest on David Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and while the Bey Hive might be hopeful that his appearance will include more insights into who bit Beyoncé’, the preview of the episode gives a look into the sweet relationship that Jay Z shares with daughter Blue Ivy.

In a clip from the episode, which drops on Friday, Jay talks about how grateful he is for the relationship that he has with his children in contrast to the way that he grew up. He also shared the most beautiful thing that his wise 6-year-old has shared with him.

During an anecdote about trying to get Blue Ivy into the car to get to school, Jay Z marvels at his daughter’s emotional intelligence.

“We’re driving and I hear a little voice. ‘Dad?’ I turn around and she goes, ‘I didn’t like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me.’ She’s six! ‘It hurt my feelings.’ And I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful thing you’ve ever said to me!'”

Although really, we shouldn’t be too surprised at Blue Ivy’s maturity. Remember when she charmingly told her parents to calm down at this year’s Grammy Awards?

Watch Jay Z’s interview below.