Visiting Disneyland is a magical experience for most people, but it’s clear no human will ever enjoy the theme park as much as these service dogs did.

After a group of service pups in training recently took a field trip to the park, pictures of the adorable excursion quickly began making the online rounds. The dogs—who all donned Mickey Mouse ears for the occasion—spent the day frolicking with their favorite Disney characters, posing in front of Disneyland landmarks and even having a go on some of the rides.

The Internet, of course, was left swooning over Dog Disney, with many canine enthusiasts taking time to appreciate the delightful photos. “Not to be dramatic but I’m in love with every single dog in this,” wrote one enamored Twitter user. “They’re such good boys.”

The dogs are being trained by Canine Companions for Independence, a non-profit that provides assistance dogs free of charge to adults, children, and veterans with disabilities.

See more photos below.