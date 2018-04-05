WWE’s 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant Killed While Crossing the Street

By Associated Press
9:45 AM EDT

(PITTSBURGH) — Former professional wrestling champion “Luscious” Johnny Valiant has died after being struck crossing a street in a Pittsburgh suburb.

The Allegheny County medical examiner says in a statement that 71-year-old Thomas Sullivan died Wednesday morning at a hospital. He was struck just before 5:30 a.m. while crossing a street in Ross Township, about 8 miles (12 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh..

Police told WPXI-TV the World Wrestling Entertainment hall of famer was not in a crosswalk, and the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The WWE says Valiant won the world tag team championships in 1974 with James Fanning as The Valiant Brothers. He partnered with “Gentleman” Jerry Valiant to win the world tag team championships in 1979.

He also managed Hulk Hogan in the 1980s.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE