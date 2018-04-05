President Trump Praises Mexico for Breaking Up an Immigrant 'Caravan'

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is praising the Mexican government for breaking up a “caravan” of Central American migrants and avoiding “a giant scene” at the U.S. border.

In a Thursday morning tweet, the president credits “the strong immigration laws of Mexico and their willingness to use them.” It comes hours after Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of National Guard troops to assist in securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump has seized on news reports that the migrant group was traveling toward the U.S. Organizers of the migrant group said they never intended to reach the U.S. border.

Trump adds that “Border crossings are at a still UNACCEPTABLE 46 year low.”