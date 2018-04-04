This Man Who Knits Sweaters to Match Landmarks Is the Hero the Internet Needed

While many of us prepare for a vacation by researching different places to visit, Samuel Barsky prepares by knitting those places onto sweaters. The 43-year-old knitting extraordinaire has built up an online following by sharing photos of himself visiting famous landmarks while wearing homemade sweaters that match the sites.

Knitting these destination outfits has been a pastime of Barsky’s for the past 20 years, according to the New York Times. However, he only recently decided to begin posting selfies showing off his creations — much to the delight of the internet.

Barsky has reportedly knitted a total of 119 traveling sweaters over the years, including designs featuring Niagara Falls, Stonehenge and even the Hollywood sign. “I was looking for the right angle when a minibus full of tourists pulled over,” he said of his trip to the iconic Los Angeles location. “One of them asked, ‘Are you the knitting guy?’ I said, ‘I have some good news for you. I am about to take a picture with the landmark.'”

See more of Barsky’s creations on his Instagram and website.