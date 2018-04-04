Prince Philip Just Came Out of Hip Replacement Surgery and Is 'In Good Spirits'

At 96 years old, Prince Philip has just undergone a successful hip replacement surgery, Buckingham Palace confirmed Wednesday to TIME. The Palace contends that he is “progressing satisfactorily at this early stage,” although he will be expected to remain in the hospital for several days as he recovers. “He is comfortable and in good spirits,” Royal Communications noted in a statement.

The Duke of Edinburgh was first admitted to the King Edward VII hospital in London on Tuesday, with the Palace sharing that he would undergo a scheduled hip operation. He announced his retirement from the bulk of his public duties last May, attending his final official events over the summer, and has recently missed a few other expected appearances, ostensibly due to his health. During his decades of official royal service — he has been married to Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years — he has attended over 22,000 solo royal engagements, according to reports.

This is a busy spring for British royal family: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is expected to give birth to her third child any time now in April, and Prince Harry will wed actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.